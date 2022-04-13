FundaSitio is Dedicated To Filling the Digital and Formative Gaps of Children, Teenagers and Entrepreneurs Through a Variety of Projects Like "El Rinconcito Soñador"

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 13, 2022 / FundaSitio is a foundation with a journey of more than 7 years dedicated to filling the digital and formative gaps between civil society and the new demands of the world through the organization of experiences and incursions.

Through their work, FundaSitio carries out practices of corporate social responsibility, social development and digital attention to organizations, educational institutions, and communities that are in a situation of vulnerability, neglect, economic and/or technological disadvantage.

The foundation was created and is led by Rafael Núñez, a social entrepreneur and altruistic creator, fervent believer of unconditional love and faith. Its initial objectives focused on digital inclusion and website donations to reduce the communication and/or technological gap between groups of foundations and non-profit organizations in order to promote actions with a social purpose.

Most recently, FundaSitio launched the project El Rinconcito Soñador, which is specially created as a place for cooperation and learning. The program fosters opportunities to develop the potential of children and teenagers between the ages of 5 to 15 years who are living in vulnerable sectors.

"The educational training of our dreamers is essential to enhance the development of their life skills. We offer with the help of specialists in psychopedagogy, psychology and family welfare, the necessary tools for the proper psycho-emotional development and strengthening of skills and behaviors of children and teenagers. This way, they can receive quality guidance, considering the specific needs of each family group." Shares Rafael Núñez.

This program includes training on emotional management skills and reinforcement of values necessary for happiness and success. The program also helps children and teengaers identify their vocational identity through the motivation of self-knowledge.

The project El Rinconcito Soñador also assists and psychologically guides a group of families, youth and children, parents, guardians and representatives through digital and face-to-face tools on assertive decision making.

This project came after several years of intense work, when FundaSitio transformed itself through Proyecta, which was born due to the need to create a space for training and accompaniment directed to non-governmental organizations, entrepreneurs, teachers, and students in the areas of school and university to improve their skills so they can have the necessary tools to carry out their objectives in their daily activities.

"Proyecta promotes four fundamental aspects for training:

1) Personal Development: In this stage people will be given the concepts and tools for their personal growth and their relationship with the people around them;

2) Professionalization of skills: In this stage, people will be offered the necessary concepts and techniques that will help them to improve their professional skills so that they can perform in the best way in a work or entrepreneurial environment;

3) Digital Tools: In this stage, people are given tools to help them create digital resources to achieve the development of training, communication, and operational strategies.

4) Sustainable Development: In this stage, people get access to contents related to SDGs, which allow people to work harmoniously with a large number of companies or organizations worldwide." Explains Rafael Núñez.

Proyecta offers programs tailored for specific needs and considering the context and environment. They are currently offering two programs: program LOTTUS and program EMPLOSION.

The program LOTTUS is aimed at school communities to strengthen the personal and professional skills of students, their parents or representatives, and teachers. This program creates solutions that are based on teamwork so participants can achieve skills that focus on valuing each other.

"To achieve its objectives, this program has different training modules such as public speaking, digital identity, audiovisual production, management of Google tools for distance learning, CANVA management for the production of visual pieces, personal finances, emotional intelligence, and more." Says Rafael Núñez.

On the other hand, the program EMPLOSION is a training program exclusively aimed at entrepreneurs who are starting a project. This program provides tools that help the development and projection of corporate identity, designing solutions taking into consideration the environment in which the person works to be able to develop proposals that can cover the needs and interests of people

Like the program LOTTUS, this program also has training modules such as branding, administration of digital platforms (social media and WordPress), the competencies of entrepreneurs, finances and more.

The FundaSitio team dreams that it is possible to achieve a better world, full of love, kindness, solidarity, and respect. Its professionals help all people-those heroes without a cape who are tireless and inspire others with their examples to fight for the common good.

Learn more about FundaSitio here .

CONTACT:

Paula Henderson

561-768-4444

phendersonnews@gmail.com

SOURCE: FundaSitio

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697343/FundaSitio-is-Dedicated-To-Filling-the-Digital-and-Formative-Gaps-of-Children-Teenagers-and-Entrepreneurs-Through-a-Variety-of-Projects-Like-El-Rinconcito-Soador