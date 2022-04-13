U+: Investments in Global Sustainability Now Top $30 Trillion

U+ report reveals sustainability programs are needed for a company's long-term success

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2022, a leading global digital innovation company, announces the release of its report, " Green Value Creation: The Top Sustainability Innovators of 2022 ," which details current and emerging sustainability trends and how to invest in innovative sustainable ventures that positively impact the environment and business revenue. In highlighting companies that are creating value by implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) programs, the U+ report also shines a light on ways to reduce operating costs to increase profitability by as much as 60 percent.



ESG programs are proving necessary across all industries. Many businesses are focusing on tracking and minimizing carbon emissions as part of their environmental concerns. Social concerns are evident as companies focus on having good reputations and building long-lasting partnerships with other reputable companies. Added value is presented when companies implement sustainable standard operating procedures as part of the self governance aspect of the program. With ESG programs top of mind, companies are increasing revenue and helping the environment by implementing sustainable trends like smart energy management, air pollution monitoring and sustainable farming. Ultimately, strong ESG implementation can safeguard a company's long-term success, which is supported by McKinsey analysts who report global sustainable investments now top $30 trillion .

"It's no secret that implementing innovative sustainability solutions are as good for the environment as it is for business profitability," said U+ Founder and CEO Jan Beránek . "Eventually more businesses will realize the positive implications for implementing more sustainable solutions, like using smart waste management techniques. As a result, we may be able to make a greater positive impact on global warming and environmentally harmful byproducts."

According to the report, analysts reveal the need and demand for planet-saving, business-growing ESG programs that have given rise to a vast array of ambitious innovations in areas such as food technology, climate intelligence and artificial intelligence-powered waste management. Everyone should have a role in building lasting sustainable programs, from farmers and manufacturers to shippers and consumers. Because 70 percent of consumers reported they are willing to pay five percent more for well-performing green products, compared to non-green alternatives, there is a huge market for innovative sustainability solutions.

Click here to read " Green Value Creation: The Top Sustainability Innovators of 2022 ," which highlights sustainability trends and the U+ Top Sustainability Innovators.

U+ has a successful record of working with companies that are using innovative sustainability practices and therefore selected its Top Sustainability Innovators after extensive market research, leveraging databases including CB Insights and Crunchbase. Market share, along with the amount and date of funds raised, were also considered as selection criteria.

