The Tokenized Venture Capital Fund Makes History by Distributing its Inaugural Investor Payout and Finalizing a 'Liquidity Event Buyout'

SPiCE VC, the leading venture capital (VC) fund in the Blockchain Tokenization ecosystem, announced today the completion of the very first investor payout after exiting its position in one of its high-performing portfolio companies and distributing the resulting proceeds to investors. Not only is this a first for SPiCE, but it is also the first-ever investor payout completed by a fully tokenized VC firm.

With strategic investments in more than 16 portfolio companies within the digital finance ecosystem, which includes digital securities, cryptocurrencies, lending, real estate, Blockchain infrastructure, and gaming infrastructure, its successful exit from OTOY marks the fund's first investor payout, with more to come in 2022.

"The success of the fund and the speed at which we have grown has enabled us to make strategic moves to liquidate some of our holdings and give those proceeds to the investors that believed in SPiCE from the very beginning," said Tal Elyashiv, founder managing partner of SPiCE VC. "This is a moment to be celebrated by our valued investors, digital ecosystem pioneers in their own right, as well as the entire blockchain and tokenization industry. The breadth and depth of possibilities for investing, wealth creation and innovation throughout the digital economy is immense. SPiCE VC is a success story that can and will be built upon."

Unlike traditional VC funds, SPiCE is a fully tokenized fund and is traded on two regulated digital securities exchanges. In accordance with its structure, proceeds from portfolio exits are not reinvested, but distributed to investors. To stabilize the value of SPiCE's tokens after this initial payout (as will be the case also after every future payout), the fund finalized its first 'liquidity event buyout' essentially buying back tokens from investors at a defined price and then removing them from circulation.

"While the Blockchain Tokenization ecosystem continues to grow at warp speed, it's SPiCE VC's unique approach to investing in that ecosystem that sets them apart, and what attracted me to them in the first place," said Amit Biel, chairman and president of Euro Trade Investments and one of the first SPiCE investors. "While I was confident that my investment in SPiCE would grow over time, it's been an overwhelming success. I am happy to have the opportunity to go along for the ride as SPiCE VC continues to redefine VC investing in the new digital economy."

SPiCE VC has experienced unprecedented growth since its inception. With a 350% increase in security token price in 2021, SPiCE was named the top performing fund in the tokenization and blockchain market by Security Token Market, the largest security token financial data and media firm.

SPiCE has also experienced three portfolio companies successfully going public in 2021. INX Limited, became the first company to complete an SEC-registered token IPO, while Lottery.com and Bakkt have both gone public at healthy valuations. In addition, Securitize, which recently launched Securitize Markets, as well as Blockdaemon, which just successfully closed a massive Series C funding round at a valuation of $3.25 Billion, have also contributed to SPiCE's early and ongoing success.

ABOUT SPiCE VC:

SPiCE VC is a Venture Capital fund providing investors exposure to the massive growth of the blockchain/tokenization ecosystem. SPiCE invests globally in platforms and ecosystem providers enabling access to capital markets, banking, real estate, and other industries enhanced through Blockchain technologies. The fund focuses on companies who stand to benefit the most from the massive growth of the industry. Combining institutional know-how, hands-on management, entrepreneurial innovation and professional investment experience SPiCE's management team has been involved in hundreds of tech funding rounds totaling billions of dollars; as entrepreneurs, investors, and executives. SPiCE is located in the US, Switzerland, Singapore and Israel. To learn more about SPiCE VC visit www.spicevc.com or email Tal Elyashiv, Founder and Managing Partner, at tal@spicevc.com.

