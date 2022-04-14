Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: A2APAB ISIN: SE0008348262 Ticker-Symbol: 5JD 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:03 Uhr
1,370 Euro
+0,029
+2,16 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXPRES2ION BIOTECH HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 08:41
91 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (169/22)

With effect from April 19, 2022, the subscription rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including April 28, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   EXPRS2 TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017780679              
Order book ID:  255123                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 19, 2022, the paid subscription shares in ExpreS2ion
Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   EXPRS2 BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017780687              
Order book ID:  255124                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
