Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB (169/22)

With effect from April 19, 2022, the subscription rights in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 28, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EXPRS2 TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017780679 Order book ID: 255123 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 19, 2022, the paid subscription shares in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EXPRS2 BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017780687 Order book ID: 255124 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB