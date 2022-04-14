In his letter to stakeholders, Bob Fast, President and CEO, emphasizes a year of productivity and sustainability in which TIP managed to leverage its scale to improve EBITDA, operating profit and launched TIP's ESG platform:

"Despite economic uncertainty, we had an excellent year, achieving an all-time high Units on Rent at 105k units capitalising on strong market demand. Revenue grew by 4% to €955m, EBITDA margin was 45% compared to 43% in 2020 and the business achieved a solid operating profit performance.

This year we focused on our sustainability vision, green innovations, and laid stepping stones for our ESG platform to contribute to sustainable development in coming years.

Finally, during 2021 we successfully refinanced our major funding facilities with our existing financing partners, reflecting trust in our business underpinned by our growth, and further improving our liquidity position to support our long-term vision."

The full TIP annual report is available at:

https://www.tipeurope.com/about-us/annual-report/

About TIP

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, TIP is one of Europe and Canada's leading equipment service providers, specialising in trailer leasing, rental, maintenance and repair, as well as other value-added services and provides these to transportation and logistics customers across Europe and Canada. TIP services customers from 102+ locations spread over 17 countries in Europe and Canada

For more information, please visit: https://www.tipeurope.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005075/en/

Contacts:

Kapil Sharma

Treasury and Investor Relations Director

T: +31 20 504 1677

M: +31 621 105358

E: kapil.sharma@tipeurope.com



Rogier Laan

Vice President Sales and Marketing

M: +31 622 948474

E: rogier.laan@tipeurope.com



Postal address:

TIP,

Alpha Tower, De Entree 33

1101 BH Amsterdam

The Netherlands