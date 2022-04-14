Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES

CORRECTION: TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES Trainers' House Oyj announced identifiers were incorrect. Correct number of shares is 2 147 826. Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 10 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Trainers' House Oyj shares will be changed from FI4000390885 to FI4000519202. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 10. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 9 shares for each 10 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 4 April 2022 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register (apprx. 4 April 2022) Identifiers as of 4. April 2022 Trading code: TRH1V New ISIN code: FI4000519202 Orderbook id: 24347 Number of shares: 2 147 826 Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260