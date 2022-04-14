Anzeige
14.04.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES

CORRECTION: TRAINERS' HOUSE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE
OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION 

EXCHANGE NOTICE 14 APRIL 2022 SHARES

Trainers' House Oyj announced identifiers were incorrect. Correct number of
shares is 2 147 826. 

Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by
redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 10 shares
of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the
arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are
completed. The ISIN code of Trainers' House Oyj shares will be changed from
FI4000390885 to FI4000519202. 

Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of
shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares
are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in
each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 10. Concurrently
with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date
redeem without compensation 9 shares for each 10 existing shares. The shares
redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of
shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share
split does not affect the Company's equity. 

The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 4
April 2022 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade
register (apprx. 4 April 2022) 

Identifiers as of 4. April 2022

Trading code: TRH1V
New ISIN code: FI4000519202
Orderbook id: 24347
Number of shares: 2 147 826

