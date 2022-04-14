Company also announces upcoming presentation of clinical data for its pan-influenza vaccine candidate at World Vaccine Congress

Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to protect against highly mutating infectious diseases, announced today the appointment of Dr. Michael Watson to its Board of Directors. Dr. Watson brings over 20 years of experience in the research, development and commercialization of vaccines from leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Moderna and Sanofi. He joins Osivax as it advances its lead program, OVX836, an influenza vaccine candidate designed to activate both B cell and T cell immune responses against a highly conserved internal antigen, through Phase 2 clinical studies and prepares to enter the clinic with its universal coronavirus vaccine candidate, OVX033.

"Michael's expertise in the discovery and launch of highly effective vaccines worldwide and his knowledge of the vaccine technology landscape will be invaluable to us as we continue to expand the potential of our technology and pipeline," said Alexandre Le Vert, CEO and Co-founder of Osivax. "We look forward to Michael's strategic guidance as we develop vaccines capable of empowering both arms of the adaptive immune system to provide protection against constantly mutating viruses."

"Osivax' oligoDOM self-assembling nanoparticle technology platform represents a broad range of possibilities to complement new and established vaccines and technologies," said Dr. Michael Watson. "With encouraging data from clinical trials in over 500 subjects, Osivax' approach has the potential to meet an ongoing need for effective vaccines and I look forward to working closely with the Board to expand its potential."

Dr. Watson is currently the Executive Chairman of VaxEquity and the Chief Executive Officer of MEVOX, two companies specialized in vaccine development. In his prior role as President of Valera Pharmaceuticals, Moderna's infectious diseases and vaccines venture, he oversaw novel vaccine and antibody projects against viral and bacterial targets. Under his leadership, the company advanced six vaccine candidates into clinical trials and secured $135 M in non-dilutive funding from BARDA, NIAID, and other renowned institutions. Dr. Watson has held multiple leadership positions in large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Sanofi Pasteur, SPMSD and Acambis.

Separately, Osivax announced that it will present a clinical update on OVX836 at the 2022 World Vaccine Congress held from April 18-21 in Washington DC:

Presentation Title: Clinical Development Update on OVX836 Disruptive T-cell Vaccine for Broad Protection Against Multiple Influenza Strains

Topic and Location: Influenza and Respiratory M4, Liberty Salon L

Time and Date: April 20 at 5:40 pm EDT

Presenter: Alexandre Le Vert, Chief Executive Officer, Osivax

About Osivax

Osivax is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOM, to transform current and new vaccines by generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses against highly mutating viruses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its highly validated lead influenza candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 testing with over 500 subjects tested. Osivax' additional pipeline candidates include vaccine against coronaviruses and HPV. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

