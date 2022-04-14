Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 Ticker-Symbol: TEX 
Tradegate
11.04.22
11:58 Uhr
22,070 Euro
+0,830
+3,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CASTELLUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASTELLUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,99021,12012:49
21,03021,06012:47
GlobeNewswire
14.04.2022 | 11:41
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Castellum AB on STO Corporate Bonds (159/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Castellum AB
with effect from 2022-04-19. Last day of trading is set to 2027-04-08. The
instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1060310
CASTELLUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.