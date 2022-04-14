Paxman: Family Behind Pioneering Scalp Cooling Technology to Unite Community at Patient 'Meet Up' in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Patients of the pioneering Paxman Scalp Cooling Technology, used extensively throughout the US, are being invited to a unique 'meet and greet' with the family behind the life-changing technology, while they are in town meeting with area hospitals and clinics.

Taking place on April 20th, Claire Paxman - Brand Ambassador & Director of Global Training at family business Paxman - will be hosting a Patient 'Meet Up' in Atlanta, joining together with members of Paxman's US Division to connect in-person with members of the Paxman Scalp Cooling Facebook Group.

Dr Sara Boucchechter said: "This is a great chance for this truly amazing and supportive community to come together and meet the people who have been instrumental in sharing advice and guidance as well as heart warming support during one of the most difficult times, and to celebrate each other as well as the family at the heart of the life-changing treatment. I am very grateful to you all, the Paxman family and especially to Richard who made scalp cooling a reality for me, and I look forward to participating in any way that I can to help."

Sara was able to access the FDA-cleared treatment at her local hospital in Atlanta with success, helping her retain her hair while undergoing chemotherapy.

Chemotherapy-Induced Alopecia (CIA) is consistently ranked as one of the most feared and common side effects of chemotherapy treatment. The emotional effect is considerable and it can have a dramatic impact on self-esteem.

"Am I going to lose my hair?" is often the first question asked when someone initially discovers their treatment path will include chemotherapy.

Scalp cooling is a pioneering technology designed to help maintain the quality of life for cancer patients facing chemo-induced hair loss. The novel treatment provides cancer patients with the only real alternative to this devastating side effect, which can often be an unwanted reminder of their disease and can compromise their self-image.

Claire Paxman added: "We are excited to bthe hosting our first in-person patient meet-up in Atlanta. It's a really amazing opportunity for the community to come together and share their unique stories and all the ways scalp cooling has helped them, as well as what being part of this supportive group has meant for them. We hope to extend hope and courage to everyone else facing a similar journey, and share all the ways they can benefit from support from this inspirational community."

A breast cancer diagnosis is only the first step in a long and often arduous battle for many patients. Treatments - radiation, chemotherapy, surgeries of varying severity - place an enormous burden on every patient's body but the weight of cancer treatment also is a massive emotional and psychological burden. The changes in a patient's physical presentation of cancer, especially chemotherapy induced alopecia (hair loss), can damage the person's sense of self and humanity, adding significantly to the emotional strain of the cancer treatment itself. In fact, studies have indicated that ten percent of cancer patients will refuse chemotherapy, or request a less efficacious treatment, because they are likely to lose a significant proportion of their hair, a highly visible signal to the outside world that patients are undergoing cancer treatment.

A possible remedy to chemo-induced alopecia is the science of scalp cooling, a method of reducing the temperature of a patient's scalp to inhibit blood flow to hair follicles and minimize or eliminate hair loss in some patients. The Paxman Scalp Cooling System represents one method of achieving this. Patients undertake scalp cooling therapy using Paxman Cold Cap for a period of around 2.5 hours during the administration of chemotherapy treatments.

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System is the world-leading hair loss prevention system for chemotherapy patients. It has been used by over 100,000 patients in 60 countries around the world and is responsible for helping patients to reduce chemotherapy-induced alopecia and retain normality whilst undergoing their treatment. In the US, there are currently 400 hospitals in 40 states that have adopted the technology, ensuring that cancer patients across the country can access this important treatment in side effect management.

MEDIA CONTACTS

For more information please contact:

Karin Buck, VP Paxman USA, karin@paxmanusa.com, 215-694-9944

Julia Price, PR Consultant, julia@juliaprice.co.uk or call: +44 (0) 7737 864878

SOURCE: Paxman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697471/Family-Behind-Pioneering-Scalp-Cooling-Technology-to-Unite-Community-at-Patient-Meet-Up-in-Atlanta