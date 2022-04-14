Noreena Hertz is a renowned thought leader with an impressive track record in predicting global trends and Workhuman is excited to welcome her to its board of directors. As a global economist and a pioneering and renowned thinker on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), the post-millennial generation and community building, Hertz will be a trusted advisor to Workhuman as the company continues its mission to make work more human for every person on the planet.

Workhuman provides human applications and services to help companies meet today's biggest workplace challenges turnover, dispersed workforces, employee engagement, DEI and more. Through its employee recognition (Social Recognition) and continuous performance development (Conversations) solutions, Workhuman customers around the globe can easily thank, talk to, and celebrate their employees in a single platform, creating stronger company cultures and more human workplaces.

"A few years ago, I provided thought leadership to a major global corporation and was struck by the visible bond and connection its employees felt both to each other and to the company, and by that fact that its employee turnover rate was half the industry average. I learned it was a result of the company's employee recognition program. From then on, I was a Workhuman ambassador," said Hertz. "Community is predicated on people feeling connected, cherished, valued, and cared for and Workhuman operates across all of those pillars enabling their impressive array of clients to dynamically deliver their strategic agendas. I believe that Workhuman can make a material difference to loneliness and disconnection in the workplace that has been expedited by COVID-19 and thereby positively impact productivity, performance and turnover. I am delighted to be joining the board."

Feeling connected to work has always been important, yet even before the pandemic, it was a difficult feeling to come by. For far too long, employees teetering on the edge of burnout have continued working at companies with poor cultures because they were taught a strong company culture was a "nice-to-have" rather than a necessity. But now, two years into COVID, this has changed. LinkedIn's 2022 Global Talent Trends report found that company culture is now a top reason why employees join and stay at organizations. And Workhuman research found that the more recently someone has been recognized by a manager and/or peer, the greater their sense of connection to the company culture and their colleagues. This is evident through Workhuman's own growth; in 2021, 12.2M billable recognition awards were processed, marking a nearly 50% increase from 2020 activity.

"Today's workplaces are dealing with a crisis. Humanity and connection have been ripped out, leaving culture decay, employee turnover and disengagement in its wake, and the Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down," said Eric Mosley, co-founder and CEO of Workhuman. "Before the pandemic, we knew that employee recognition was a powerful antidote to these problems by promoting community, strengthening relationships and connections, and building a strong culture built on appreciation it is no longer a nice to have, it has become mission critical. Noreena's expertise and extensive research about helping organizations and individuals connect and create authentic, thriving communities is completely aligned with Workhuman to its core. We are delighted to work to working closely with her as we create more human workplaces around the globe."

Hertz sits on the board of Nasdaq-listed Warner Music Group and has served on Citigroup's Politics and Economics Global Advisory Board, the Inclusive Capitalism Taskforce's Advisory Group, and RWE's Digital Transformation Board, in addition to advising governments and corporations globally on an ongoing basis. As a visionary thinker, Hertz is also frequently sought after as a keynote speaker and has spoken at TED, The World Economic Forum in Davosand Google Zeitgeist. She is an international best-selling author of four books: The Silent Takeover, The Debt Threat, Eyes Wide Open and The Lonely Century A Call to Reconnect.Hertz has a PhD from Cambridge University and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Having spent 10 years at the University of Cambridge, in 2014 she moved to University College London where she is an Honorary Professor at the Institute for Global Prosperity.

For more information about Workhuman, please visit www.workhuman.com.

About Workhuman

Workhuman is pioneering the human workplace through award-winning Social Recognition and Continuous Performance Development solutions. Workhuman inspires more than six million humans across 180 countries to perform the best work of their lives. For the past 22 years, human resources and business leaders alike have used Workhuman Cloud to gain the proactive insights necessary to transform and lead a more connected, human-centered workplace that accelerates engagement and productivity. To learn more about Workhuman's mission to make work more human for every person on the planet and how you can ensure great work is celebrated and amplified in your workplace, visit www.workhuman.com

To learn more:

Visit: www.workhuman.com

Follow:

Twitter @Workhuman

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/workhuman/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Workhuman/

Instagram: @Workhuman

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005096/en/

Contacts:

Jenna West

Sr. Manager, Global External Comms

Jenna.west@workhuman.com