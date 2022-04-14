DJ Hardman & Co: BBGI Global Infrastructure (BBGI) HardmanTalks recording

Hardman Talks Video | BBGI Global Infrastructure

Management Presentation and Q&A

On 12 April 2022, we were excited to welcome BBGI, a leading member of the FTSE 250 Index, for a webinar on Hardman Talks. Watch it here

By way of background, BBGI is a responsible, global social infrastructure investor with a low-risk investment strategy, which is focused on delivering long-term and attractive returns: currently, it is capitalised at ca.GBP1.2bn. BBGI's main investment markets are North America and the UK.

In the webinar, Co-Chief Executives, Duncan Ball and Frank Schramm, delivered a fluent and persuasive presentation of BBGI's ongoing strategy; they also explained how BBGI's operating model has been so successful since its IPO in 2011. In the intervening decade, total shareholder returns (TSR) have averaged 10.4% per year, whilst dividends have risen by 3.3% per year on average over the same period. Furthermore, in its recent 2021 results, BBGI confirmed a net cash balance of GBP26.9m.

