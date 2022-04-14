Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CMUG ISIN: FI4000506811 Ticker-Symbol: 5NX 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
12:10 Uhr
5,250 Euro
+0,190
+3,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEXSTIM OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2022 | 13:53
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nexstim Oyj: Managers' Transactions, Weckroth

Company Announcement, Helsinki, 14 April 2022 at 2:50 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Managers' Transactions, Weckroth

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces managers' transactions as follows:

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Tero Weckroth
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: Nexstim Oyj
LEI: 743700S7ZI0LNMHZ6Y27
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 13305/7/6
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-04-13
Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000506811
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1985 Unit price: 0 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1985 Volume weighted average price: 0 EUR

Further information is available on the website www.nexstim.com, or by contacting:

Mikko Karvinen, CEO
+358 50 326 4101
mikko.karvinen@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating growth-oriented medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective diagnostics and therapies for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology for navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

Nexstim's Diagnostics Business focuses on commercialization of the Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain.

Nexstim's Therapy Business markets and sells the Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information, please visit www.nexstim.com

Attachment

  • Nexstim Plc_Company announcement_Managers Transactions Weckroth_14042022_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/02fc2740-1233-44b0-a8c7-d13eb482ccc6)

NEXSTIM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.