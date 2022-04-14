GC biotech to distribute, service, and support automated Ionic Purification System for clinical and oncology researchers in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg

Purigen Biosystems, Inc., a leading provider of next-generation technologies for extracting and purifying nucleic acids from biological samples, today announced a new distribution agreement with GC biotech BV. Under the terms of the deal, GC biotech has received exclusive rights to distribute, service, and support Purigen's automated Ionic Purification System and microfluidic kits in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. Clinical and oncology researchers in these countries are now able to purchase and use the automated system, which received a CE (Conformité Européene) marking in May 2021, to extract higher yields of purified DNA and RNA from challenging samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005033/en/

The Ionic Purification System from Purigen Biosystems enables researchers to extract higher yields of purified DNA and RNA from challenging samples in one hour with minimal hands-on time. (Photo: Business Wire)

"GC biotech is committed to working with the most advanced and innovative suppliers in the US and the European Union to accelerate discoveries and simplify workflows in research and clinical laboratories," said Glenn Nohar, Owner and CEO of GC biotech BV. "Purigen's IonicPurification System and kits are a strong addition to our overall product portfolio and will enable our customers to rapidly generate higher yields of DNA or RNA from their most precious biological samples."

Launched in the US market in 2019, the small benchtop Ionic Purification System enables the automated extraction of nucleic acids with dramatically increased yield and quality from a wide range of sample types, including cultured or sorted cells and formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissues. Biological samples are gently lysed and then loaded into the Ionic Fluidics Chip. The system then applies an electrical field to the chip and nucleic acids are isolated in their native form using the company's core isotachophoresis (ITP) technology. Since nucleic acids are not bound or stripped from fixed surfaces, sample loss and fragmentation are minimized while purification-induced bias is eliminated. The simplified workflow requires minimal hands-on time and ensures that sufficient amounts of nucleic acid are available for all downstream analysis techniques, such as next-generation sequencing and qPCR. For more information, please visitwww.purigenbio.com/products/ionic-system.

"GC biotech is well known in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg for its expertise and technical capabilities," said Aziz Mustafa, PhD, Senior Director of European Sales and Business Development for Purigen Biosystems. "This agreement is a significant step towards our goal of making the Ionic system readily available across the entire European Union."

About GC biotech

GC biotech sources the latest developments in automation for life science research from around the world. The company aims to help scientists take research to a higher level. As a specialist in life science automation, GC biotech is committed to providing the best application and technical support to its customers. In addition, and unlike many other suppliers, the company's product advice is completely independent and tailored to customer requirements. For more information, visit www.gcbiotech.com.

About Purigen Biosystems

Purigen Biosystems is redefining nucleic acid sample preparation with an innovative platform based on the highly efficient isotachophoresis technology invented by Juan Santiago, PhD, and his team at Stanford University. Purigen's automated benchtop instrument and accompanying microfluidic chip purify nucleic acid samples from a wide variety of sources, including minute or otherwise challenging cancer samples. The purified nucleic acids are immediately compatible with a wide range of downstream detection methods, including next-generation sequencing, PCR, and other genomic tests. For more information, visit www.purigenbio.com.

Ionic is a registered trademark of Purigen Biosystems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All products described herein are intended FOR RESEARCH USE ONLY and NOT FOR USE IN DIAGNOSTIC PROCEDURES.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220414005033/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Purigen Biosystems

Andrew Noble

415-722-2129

andrew@bioscribe.com

GC biotech

Glenn Nohar

+31 (0)182 22 33 17

g.nohar@gcbiotech.com