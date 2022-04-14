Anzeige
Donnerstag, 14.04.2022
Starke Kurschance: "Strong Buy" – 19 x Kaufen: Ganz großer (339%) Turnaround mit Ansage!?
WKN: A2P062 ISIN: US8265985007 Ticker-Symbol: 0223 
Frankfurt
14.04.22
08:02 Uhr
1,755 Euro
-0,023
-1,29 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
14.04.2022 | 15:08
Sigma Labs, Inc.: Sigma Labs to Host First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs"), a leading developer of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, will hold a conference call on Tuesday April 26, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Sigma Labs Chairman Mark Ruport, CEO Jacob Brunsberg, and CFO Frank Orzechowski will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:

Date:

Tuesday April 26, 2022

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time, 1:30 p.m. Pacific time

Toll-free dial-in number:

1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number:

1-201-689-8470

Conference ID:

13728947

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact MZ Group at 1-949-491-8235.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1542918&tp_key=8fae7f8871and via the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.sigmalabsinc.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time through May 10, 2022.

Toll-free replay number:

1-844-512-2921

International replay number:

1-412-317-6671

Replay ID:

13728947

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics solutions known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
949-491-8235
SGLB@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

Company Contact:

Steven Gersten
Sigma Internal IR
813-334-9745
investors@sigmalabsinc.com

SOURCE: Sigma Labs, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/697491/Sigma-Labs-to-Host-First-Quarter-2022-Results-Conference-Call-on-Tuesday-April-26-2022-at-430-pm-Eastern-Time

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
