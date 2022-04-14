DJ OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR): Net Asset Value(s)
OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR) (EUMV) 14-Apr-2022 / 14:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: OSSIAM EUROPE ESG MACHINE LEARNING UCITS ETF 1C (EUR)
DEALING DATE: 13/04/2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 230.7880
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 277507
CODE: EUMV
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU0599612842 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EUMV Sequence No.: 155833 EQS News ID: 1328739 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1328739&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
April 14, 2022 08:40 ET (12:40 GMT)