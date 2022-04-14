Energy Dome's long-duration energy storage technology is recognized for its ability to decarbonize the economy at low cost, while offering durability, efficiency, and global scalability

Energy Dome today announced it has been named a winner in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Pioneers 2022 technology competition, which identifies the most impactful and original technology innovations for advancing the low-carbon economy. Energy Dome is the first Italian company to win this prestigious competition. BNEF recognized Energy Dome for its development and commercialization of the CO2 Battery long-duration energy storage technology, under the category "providing round-the-clock zero-emissions power."

Founded in 2019, Energy Dome provides a durable, low-cost method of storing and dispatching renewable energy onto the grid over periods from four to 24 hours, by using carbon dioxide in a closed loop charge/discharge cycle with no emissions to the atmosphere. Energy Dome plans to build energy storage projects at half the cost of lithium-ion battery storage technology globally.

"To be selected as a BNEF Pioneers 2022 winner is not only a huge honor, but also a strong validation of our technology and product, the CO2 Battery, which we are deploying at commercial scale," said Energy Dome Founder and CEO Claudio Spadacini. "We are already seeing strong global interest in the CO2 Battery, which uses tried and tested components, costs half of lithium-ion technology, is highly efficient (Round Trip Efficiency 75+%) and has no performance degradation during its 30+ year project lifetime. We believe the CO2 Battery will help significantly accelerate the clean energy transition by replacing baseload fossil fuels with fully dispatchable solar and wind energy."

As a winner of the BNEF Pioneers 2022, Energy Dome will join the prestigious group of Pioneer alumni.

BNEF Pioneers annually identifies the most promising and impactful technologies that can accelerate global decarbonization and halt climate change. Pioneers are innovators in sectors including energy, transport, materials, manufacturing, consumer products, and agriculture.

Energy Dome's first commercial CO2 Battery storage facility is under construction in Sardinia, Italy and now offers the CO2 Battery on utility scale, with performance warranties. Energy Dome also recently signed an agreement with Ansaldo Energia that envisions developing as many as 30 energy storage facilities over the next five years in Italy, Germany, the Middle East, and Africa. The facilities will use Energy Dome's non-flammable, non-toxic carbon dioxide-based energy storage solution to store and dispatch power around the clock.

Energy Dome is an energy storage solution provider that is unlocking renewable energy by making solar and wind power dispatchable using the CO2 Battery. Led by a team with a track record of innovation in the energy sector, Energy Dome's low-cost energy storage technology helps accelerate the global transition to renewable energy by enabling greater penetration of renewables on the grid. For more information, please visit www.energydome.com.

