Rosh Hayin, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2022) - Cannibble Foodtech Ltd., (CSE: PLCN) ("Cannibble" or the "Company") is an Israeli food tech company that produces premixed foods, beverages, nutritional supplements, and spices infused with active and non-active Cannabidiols where legal to do so, announces that Walmart Marketplace approved "The Pelicann" products Hemp protein Shakes & Hemp Protein Cake Mixes for sale and the products will be available soon on walmart.com





The products contain organic hemp seeds oil and high protein levels of pure hemp protein and are sugar-free.

Yoav Bar Joseph Cannibble's CEO commented, "This achievement is a significant growth factor for our "The Pelicann" brand. Our products will be displayed on Walmart's online marketplace, available for viewing by millions of visitors each month.

The Pelicann product sales will be processed via Walmart's secure checkout, including shipping and returns or exchanges.

Walmart Marketplace will allow us to piggyback on Walmart's reputation and massive online audience to sell our products. If that sounds good, stay tuned as there is more to come."





About Cannibble

Cannibble is an innovative Israeli food tech company that develops and manufactures food mix products that are enhanced variously with hemp seeds, hemp protein, non-active and active cannabinoids, where legal to do so. Cannibble develops proprietary formulas for powder-based edibles that are subsequently enhanced with active cannabinoids, marketed under our brand name, The Pelicann. Cannibble has produced over 100 product SKUs, of which 32 have been manufactured.

For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit www.cannibble.world.

Yoav Bar-Joseph, CEO and director

Email: yoav.b@cannibble.world

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities laws. Words such as anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, intend, and similar expressions, as they relate to Cannibble or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information in this news release relates to the benefits we expect from the repeat order for our products from an existing customer. Forward-looking information is based on several assumptions and is subject to several risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Cannibble's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Cannibble does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statement, whether because of new news, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Cannibble Foodtech Ltd.

