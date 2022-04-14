DPS Group Global: DPS Group Expands Office in Cary, North Carolina

Engineering company serving the life science and advanced technologies industry grows office to better serve clients

CARY, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / DPS Group, a privately-owned, global engineering, procurement, construction management, validation (EPCMV), and technical services firm serving the life science industries, has completed the second expansion of its office at 175 Regency Woods Place in Cary, North Carolina in order to better accommodate and serve the growing needs of its clients.

Serving the global advanced technologies industry, DPS Group delivers full-service engineering across a range of disciplines, including project management, procurement, design, construction management, health and safety management, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), and facility start-up.

"Our client base in the life science industry has seen remarkable growth in recent years. We are proud to serve many companies who deliver life-saving treatments to patients in need. Our DPS team works hard to not only gain, but also maintain our clients' trust, and continually strives to exceed our clients' expectations in all aspects of the services we provide," said Robert Garner, senior vice president of project operations in the Cary office.

More than doubling its office space in the Regency Woods building, the DPS Group Cary team continues to serve clients in the Southeast and beyond. To reach the Cary office, please call (919) 694 0400 or email info@dpsgroupglobal.com.

"With a focus on providing unparalleled services to our clients in the life science industry in the North Carolina region and beyond, we are excited to expand our office and to continue recruiting top-notch talent," said John Marr, vice president of Cary technical services operations.

Photo credit: JandDImages, LLC - Architectural Photographers

About DPS Group

DPS Group is a global engineering, consulting, and project management company, serving high-tech industries around the world. DPS delivers services for clients across the complete engineering and construction value chain including feasibility studies, concepts, consulting, architecture, engineering, procurement, construction management, commissioning, qualification, and validation as well as client-side technical services.

DPS applies its extensive process engineering expertise built over 47 years, as well as significant Lean construction experience to assist clients in high-end process sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotech, and semiconductors to deliver manufacturing facilities speedily, safely, and cost effectively. What sets the firm apart is the partnerships it builds with clients through a fundamental understanding of their businesses and its own agility, flexibility, original thinking, and high-caliber people.

DPS has grown substantially in recent years and now employs more than 2,500 people in 18 offices and on client sites in Ireland, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Sweden, Switzerland, Israel, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. For more information, visit www.dpsgroupglobal.com.

