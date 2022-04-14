Lantern Pharma Interview to Air on Bloomberg U.S. on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / RedChip Companies, Inc. today announced that Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN),a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary RADR® artificial intelligence ("A.I.") and machine learning (ML) platform to transform the cost, pace, and timeline of oncology drug discovery and development, will appear on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, April 16, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States.

RedChip Companies Inc. produces the RedChip Money Report®. The show delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary RADR® A.I. and machine learning platform to discover biomarker signatures that identify patients most likely to respond to its pipeline of genomically-targeted therapeutics. Lantern is currently developing four drug candidates and an ADC program across eight disclosed tumor targets, including two phase 2 programs. By targeting drugs to patients whose genomic profile identifies them as having the highest probability of benefiting from the drug, Lantern's approach represents the potential to deliver best-in-class outcomes.

