Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp.: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation OTC Markets ATHC, Announces Corporate Update, Shell Risk Badge Removed, and the Company is Now Current with its OTC Reporting & Disclosures Requirements

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Accelerated Technologies holding Corporation ("Accelerated" or the "Company") (OTC:ATHC), a holding company specializing in FinTech business services, is pleased to announce today that the Company is now "Current" with the OTC Pink Markets and the "Shell Risk" badge was removed.

This OTC "Pink Current" status provides greater insight and transparency as to the Company's structure and financial health. Achieving this Current status also removes the "stop or yield" sign associated with non-filing companies with OTC Markets. Accelerated continues to explore upgrading more accessible exchanges as soon as it can meet all up listing criteria. The Company has returned to being a "Current" reporting publicly traded security.

ATHC intends to increase market awareness and shareholder value. To expedite Corporate strategy, the Company executed an Agreement of Mutual Understanding with a NY based food importer. The anticipated acquisition will add significant revenue. Furthermore, the strategic acquisition will potentially deliver to ATHC over six million ($6,000,000) in additional annual revenue. Post-acquisition, ATHC estimates annual revenue to exceed ten million ($10,000,000).

The Ukraine crisis caused setbacks related to developments and the intended acquisition. ATHC is currently negotiating certain contingencies as they related to the current political environment. The Company will resume focusing on market penetration and revenue expansion for Accelerated's innovative and disruptive FinTech offerings.

"We have experienced setbacks due to the current Russia - Ukraine conflict. The majority of goods imported by our acquisition target, were from Russian and Ukraine. Currently, the importer is exploring similar products for import in other Eastern European countries. In addition, our Ukraine based development was paused due to circumstances. To support our staff and Ukraine we intend to maintain our offices, if possible. Acquiring the Food Distributor Network will enable ATHC to efficiently convert clients and validate the power of ATHC's disruptive technologies. To protect the integrity of the transaction, a mutual non-disclosure agreement was reached with respect to the Food Distributor Network's actual legal name which will not be disclosed until the effective date. Post-acquisition, ATHC expects to report significant revenues, profitability and commence up listing efforts to Nasdaq or NYSE-Amex," said Harry Falkenburg, Chief Executive Officer of ATHC."

Related Links:

athc.com

rompos.com

For further inquiries and direct messaging to ATHC: info@athc.com

Follow us on Twitter for updates: https://twitter.com/ATHCOTC

About Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK:ATHC)

Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation (OTC PINK: ATHC) is a publicly-traded holding company. Via ATHC brands and affiliates, it provides business services for SMB's and is a full-service end-to-end business solution and technology company that specializes in cloud-based disruptive technologies. ATHC provides consulting and enterprise-level technology services and operates disruptive technologies products in the sectors of artificial intelligence, short-term alternative funding platforms, electronic payment solutions, social engagement, health, and wellness solutions. ATHC's expertise lies in consumer Internet, cloud computing and software-as-a-service (SaaS), mobile software and services, software-powered consumer electronics, infrastructure and applications software, networking, storage, databases, and other backend systems. ATHC's infrastructure can accommodate most business sectors ranging from small local businesses to national conglomerates.

About ROMPOS: RETAIL - ONLINE - MOBILE - PROCESSES - OPTIMIZATION - SOLUTION

ROMPOS, an exemplary all-in-one solution automates and digitizes workflows intended to enable small businesses to increase efficiencies, quality control, customer satisfaction, brand recognition, and maximize bottom lines. ROMPOS has been tested in fast-paced quick serve environments and is capable to accommodate small businesses in retail, online and mobile environments. ROMPOS Command Center provides management and staff all in one access and controls over inventories, sales, staff management, analytics, payments, working capital, micro-targeted marketing, online sales, and gamification. Deployment for ROMPOS has begun.

For ROMPOS, we intend to sign a significant number of strategic resellers. We will be engaging business service providers with portfolios primarily in the sectors of payment processing, alternative lending.

About KashOnDemand

KashOnDemand delivers access for small businesses to sustainable financing 24/7. AI-driven underwriting with Bi gathered via ROMPOS will enable merchants to fund purchase orders, receivables, expansion, and refinance alternative debt at favorable rates. The microfinancing product fills the gap between traditional banking inefficiencies and the draconian rates merchants pay for Merchant Cash Advances. Business owners nationwide will dynamically prequalify for financing and funded within one hour during banking hours. ATHC's tech team is currently working on version 2 and intends to offer 24/7 funding via utilizing cryptocurrencies and exchanges. Version 1 is anticipated to launch in Q1, 2022.

About ShieldMost

Shield Most is a health, wellness, and media platform. A public safety solution that delivers local, remote, single, and multi-channel technologies for automated and manned temperature screening, surveillance, access control conveniently and safely. As we expand market share, Shield Most intends to launch a media platform for its IOS and Android tablets.

About InstaMaven

InstaMaven is a mobile application that allows professionals and hobbyists to monetize their skills, knowledge, and experience by connecting them with people seeking such services and advice, instantly, online and on-demand. The platform enables a broad spectrum of services to be rendered in a safe and secure environment. Tutors, chefs, bartenders, plumbers, dog walkers, you name it will be able to earn extra income while helping others at discounted rates. Instamaven charges a percentage of the collected funds. The platform has been in beta for approximately 18 months. Forms of payment are all major credit and debit cards, bank transfers and crypto will be accepted. Our own Accelerated Coin is highly probable. ATHC intends to launch InstaMaven in a limited capacity in Q3, 2022.

About Food Distribution Network (FDN)

Based on certain non-disclosure agreements, ATHC is prohibited from revealing the actual legal name of the entity. In the management's efforts to maintain transparency, disclosures with respect to key components of the planned transaction have been made. The current Russia -Ukraine war caused delays in this transaction. The transaction is expected to close mid 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "contemplate," "target," "plan," "continue," "budget," "may," "intend," "estimate," "project" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, certain delays beyond the company's control with respect to its plans or operations. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as "Risk Factors" in our filings with the SEC which can be found at www.sec.gov. There may be other factors not mentioned above or included in the Company's SEC filings that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Anticipated launch dates may vary due to technical issues, timing, and other variables that may affect actual launch dates.

For further information, please contact the company: info@athcorp.com

Related Links:

ATHC.COM

ROMPOS.COM

INSTAMAVEN.COM

KASHONDEMAND.COM

SHIELDMOST.COM

https://twitter.com/ATHCOTC

SOURCE: Accelerated Technologies Holding Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697545/Accelerated-Technologies-Holding-Corporation-OTC-Markets-ATHC-Announces-Corporate-Update-Shell-Risk-Badge-Removed-and-the-Company-is-Now-Current-with-its-OTC-Reporting-Disclosures-Requirements