Taiga Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Transaction with SSR Mining Inc.

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2022 / Taiga Gold Corp. ("Taiga" or the "Company") (CSE:TGC) has closed the previously announced transaction with SSR Mining Inc. ("SSR Mining") pursuant to a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

Pursuant to the Arrangement, shareholders of Taiga are entitled to receive $0.265 for each common share held as of April 14, 2022, the effective time of the Arrangement. Any Taiga shareholder who does not hold their common shares in a brokerage account can submit a letter of transmittal along with their share certificate(s) to TSX Trust Company to receive the cash consideration under the Arrangement, which will be mailed to all registered shareholders. A copy of the letter of transmittal is available under Taiga's profile at www.sedar.com. Shareholders of Taiga who hold their shares through an intermediary (e.g. a broker, investment dealer, trust company or bank) are not required to submit a letter of transmittal, as their cash consideration will be deposited into their brokerage account.

Taiga's common shares will be delisted from the Canadian Stock Exchange within a few trading days and Taiga will make an application to cease to be a reporting issuer.

Tim Termuende, President and Chief Executive Officer of Taiga said the following "On behalf of my fellow board members and senior management of Taiga, I want to thank all of our shareholders and our employees for their patience and support throughout this process. I also want to thank our legal counsel, McLeod Law LLP for all of their guidance and hard work to help bring this transformational transaction to a successful close. Finally, I want to thank our friends at SSR Mining for being our joint venture partner on the Fisher property. We feel confident in delivering our assets and business into SSR Mining's stewardship."

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Tim J. Termuende"

President and CEO

