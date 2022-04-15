The Boston-based firm provides solar inspection software-as-a-service, powered by machine learning and drone aircraft imagery.From pv magazine USA Raptor Maps closed a $22 million Series B investment from Canadian private investment firm MacKinnon, Bennett & Co., a specialist in energy, transportation, and climate tech. Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Blue Bear Capital, DNV, Buoyant Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Data Point Capital, and ENGIE New Ventures also participated in the round. The funds are expected to help Raptor Maps scale its software-as-a-service platform that serves the full solar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...