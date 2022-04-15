Anzeige
Freitag, 15.04.2022
Die große Aktienchance gleich nach Ostern? Massiver Ausbruch
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 
Lang & Schwarz
14.04.22
23:00 Uhr
2,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
Dow Jones News
15.04.2022 | 14:31
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors 15-Apr-2022 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sistema announces decisions of the Board of Directors

Moscow, Russia - 15 April 2022 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS) announces that its Board of Directors at a meeting held on 15 April 2022 elected Anna Belova as acting Chairwoman of Sistema's Board of Directors.

Earlier, Vladimir Yevtushenkov stepped down from the Corporation's Board of Directors.

The Board of Directors also resolved to convene an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Sistema (EGM) to be held on 19 May 2022 in the form of absentee voting in order to determine the number of directors to serve on the Corporation's Board. The record date for participation in the EGM is set for 25 April 2022. In line with applicable legislation, votes cast by shareholders before 19 May 2022 (exclusive) will be deemed eligible for the EGM.

For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 

Public Relations     Investor Relations 
Sergey Kopytov      Sergey Levitskiy 
Tel.: +7 (495) 730 17 05 Tel: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
kopytov@sistema.ru    s.levitskiy@sistema.ru

Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded diversified Russian holding company in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2021 was RUB 802.4 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.8 trillion as of 31 December 2021. Sistema's global depositary receipts are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.ru.

ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329399&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2022 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
