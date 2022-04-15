

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After reporting an unexpected contraction in New York manufacturing activity in the previous month, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York released a report on Friday showing a substantial rebound in activity in the month of April.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index soared to a positive 24.6 in April after tumbling to a negative 11.8 in March. A positive reading indicates an expansion in regional manufacturing activity.



Economists had expected the general business conditions index to show a much more modest rebound to a positive 0.5.







