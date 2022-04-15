NewGround PR & Marketing: Thomas James Homes Announces Appointment of Steve Kalmbach as Chief Operating Officer

Company Adds Homebuilding Industry Veteran to High Performing Executive Team

ALISO VIEJO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2022 / Thomas James Homes (TJH), a builder that is transforming America's single-family urban housing market, announced the appointment of Steve Kalmbach as Chief Operating Officer, effective April 18, 2022. In this role, Mr. Kalmbach will have responsibility for company-wide homebuilding operations, including overseeing acquisition, development and homebuilding activities across the company's operating divisions. Mr. Kalmbach will report to Tommy Beadel, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and will be based in the company's headquarters in Aliso Viejo.

Mr. Kalmbach possesses over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry and brings expertise within homebuilding operations, land acquisitions, capital allocation, strategy, and people development. Prior to joining Thomas James Homes, he spent 20 years with PulteGroup where he served in multiple senior management roles, including Northern California Division President and Area President for West Coast operations (Northern and Southern California, Seattle, Portland, Reno, Sacramento, and the Central Valley). During his tenure as Pulte's Northern California Division President, he oversaw the construction and sale of over 10,000 homes. He also launched Pulte's infill urban housing group in Northern California. Prior to Pulte, Mr. Kalmbach served as Vice President for Catellus Development (now Prologis) in San Francisco, focusing on building urban, mixed-income and mixed-use housing throughout Northern California.

Mr. Kalmbach serves on the Board of Directors for the California Building Industry Association (CBIA) and HomeAid Northern California. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management. Mr. Kalmbach was inducted into the California Homebuilding Foundation Hall of Fame in 2021.

"We are excited to have Steve join our executive team," said Mr. Beadel. "Steve brings considerable experience in the homebuilding industry and a proven track record of achieving significant growth and scale in homebuilding operations. His strategic focus on growing operations through an emphasis on customer service, quality and technology-focused platforms is an ideal fit for Thomas James Homes."

"I could not be more thrilled to be joining Thomas James Homes," said Mr. Kalmbach. "I was drawn to Thomas James Homes for its unique approach to homebuilding, the scalability of its business model, its innovative use of technology, and, most importantly, an unwavering focus on its customers. I look forward to working with the executive team to advance the company's strategic vision of long-term, profitable growth."

Thomas James Homes engaged executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates, led by Managing Director Deb Barbanel, in connection with Mr. Kalmbach's appointment.

About Thomas James Homes

Thomas James Homes (TJH) is the replacement builder bringing superior design and tech-enabled simplicity to urban single-family homebuilding. Operating in high-demand communities across Northern and Southern California, the Pacific Northwest, Colorado, and Arizona, TJH offers homebuyers innovative pathways for attaining the right home, in the right neighborhood. Powered by proprietary technology, TJH delivers end-to-end execution, guaranteed pricing, transparent timelines, and anytime, anywhere communication for the most joyful homebuilding experience on the market. To learn how TJH is rewriting the rules of urban homebuilding, visit TJH.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Lee Benedict, Chief Legal Officer and Chief Administrative Officer, abenedict@tjhusa.com; 949-409-9269

SOURCE: NewGround PR & Marketing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697604/Thomas-James-Homes-Announces-Appointment-of-Steve-Kalmbach-as-Chief-Operating-Officer