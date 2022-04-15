Oklahoma City, Oklahoma--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2022) - Celebrate 420 with Mango Cannabis at our Lyons Park cannabis dispensary As a token of Mango Cannabis's appreciation to the local cannabis community and in celebration of the high holiday, the dispensary franchise is throwing a massive party on May Avenue in Oklahoma City. The 420 party will feature deals all week, giveaways, live DJs, vendor pop-ups, free food, and a patient drive. This will also serve as their Grand Opening.

420 Event Schedule

Mango Madness Deals April 14-20

Leading up to 4/20, Mango is adding more discounted products to their legendary Mango Madness specials. Oklahoma's medical cannabis community already knows Mango for offering the best prices in the area. From April 14 - 20, customers will enjoy even better deals on their favorite strains, extracts, edibles, and tinctures.

1 OZ Flower Giveaway Every Hour

On 4/20, during the May Ave celebration, Alterra Wellness is giving away 1 ounce every hour. Attendees will also have the chance to win a T-shirt from Wana Brands, a dartboard from Timeless Vapes, and the full line of edibles from Grön.

Lyons Park Vendor Pop-Up Schedule

Customers can get to know the people behind their favorite cannabis brands at Mango's Lyons Park location on May Ave. Pop-ups listed below are before the 420 celebrations; more are scheduled at the event.

Thursday, April 14 - Airo 4pm

Saturday, April 16 - Rove 2pm, Stash House

Monday, April 18 - Bloom 3pm, Smokiez 5pm

Tuesday, April 19 - Origin Extracts 4pm

Lyons Park on May Ave 420 Event Schedule

10am-5pm: FotoFusion photobooth

11am-2pm: FREE LUNCH with any purchase from Tacos Mary & Fer sponsored by KOSMIK

12pm-4pm: All Out DJ (12p-2p) Jiffy Doc (2p-4p) & medical patient drive

1pm-3pm: 1906 pop-up

2:30pm-4:30pm: Noble Nectar pop-up

3:30pm-5:30pm: Alterra Wellness pop-up

4pm-7pm: Sunday Extracts pop-up, KOSKIK pop-up in the large spaceship tent

If you would like more information on Mango Cannabis's 420 celebration, please contact reach out via email info@mangocannabis.com.

About: Mango Cannabis strives to provide a knowledgeable and caring experience for all patients statewide. Operating in full compliance with Oklahoma State Question 788, Mango Cannabis takes the lead in a rapidly changing industry by offering the largest range of medicinal marijuana options. Mango Cannabis's mission is to put all patients first. We're determined to maintain a safe and warm experience for our patients from beginning to end.

CONTACT: Samia Harroz

PHONE: 405-760-9376

EMAIL: samia@mangocannabis.com

