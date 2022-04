Mullen Technologies, Inc.: Mullen Automotive to Begin Construction for EV Battery Pack Production at High Voltage R&D Facility in Monrovia, California

Retrofit of high-voltage facility to begin for production of EV battery packs to support Mullen EV programs: Mullen ONE EV Cargo Vans, Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and DragonFLY EV Sportscar

BREA, Calif., April 18, 2022.) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces today plans to begin EV battery pack production out of its high voltage battery R&D facility located in Monrovia, California.



Mullen is retrofitting its Monrovia facility to accommodate the production of EV battery packs destined for Mullen's EV vehicle lineup, including the ONE EV Cargo Van, FIVE EV Crossover, and DragonFLY EV Sportscar programs. Mullen is undertaking this effort to reduce dependency on third-party suppliers and reduce the risk associated with material and supply shortages, which currently plague the automotive industry. By taking battery pack production in-house, Mullen will also lower costs and increase overall quality control in battery pack development.

Previously CODA Automotive utilized the Monrovia facility (CODA Energy) for battery pack research, development and production of its U.S. homologated EV sedan, sold in the U.S. from 2012-18. Mullen purchased the assets from CODA in 2014 and took over the Monrovia high voltage facility in 2017, renaming it Mullen Energy.

"Building our own battery packs makes sense as it reduces our reliance on third-party suppliers and lessens our risk of being subjected to the waves of supply and critical component shortages," says David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. "The entire industry is struggling with supply chain issues and the more control we have in-house, the better off our vehicle programs will be. Our Monrovia facility is already established for high voltage applications so retrofitting it for our battery pack development makes good sense for our company and shareholders."

On Nov. 5, 2021, Mullen began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Markets LLC ("Nasdaq") under the new stock ticker symbol "MULN." Since Mullen's first quarter as a public company, starting in Q4 '21, the Company has debuted two versions of the Mullen FIVE show cars and announced the purchase of a vehicle manufacturing facility in Tunica, Mississippi. At the end of Q2 '22, Mullen reported over $65 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand for continued momentum and programs development.

Mullen recently announced a string of key partnerships with hofer powertrain, Comau, ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems for EV powertrain, engineering, manufacturing, vehicle production systems, and Over the Air (OTA) and vehicle system diagnostics, respectively. The Company expects these strategic developments to play a crucial role in bringing the EVs to market with the latest technology and in the least amount of time.

Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, the Mullen ONE EV Fleet Vans, and the DragonFLY Sports Car. The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is "Strikingly Different" and exciting to experience in person. The Mullen FIVE was named "Top Zero Emission SUV" as part of the ZEVA Awards at the Los Angeles International Auto Show in November 2021, where it made its debut. The Company has recently filed over 120 patents in 24 countries related to the Mullen FIVE. The Mullen ONE, coming to market in Q2 2022, will be available in two classes of electric vans and will be designed, manufactured, and customized by Mullen at its Tunica, Mississippi, manufacturing facility. Learn more about Mullen's EVs at www.MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer's life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company will achieve its objectives of launching its EV crossover, the FIVE, within anticipated timelines and if so, if the FIVE will be a success; whether production of its own EV battery packs will be successful, reduce dependency on third-party suppliers or result in lower costs and increased overall quality; and whether the Company's partnerships with ARRK, Dürr, and DSA Systems and Over the Air (OTA) will result in expediting the rollout of the FIVE. Additional examples of risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Mullen's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen's business; (x) Mullen's ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen's plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire

212.418.1217

Editor@InvestorWire.com

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f56000a-ea60-4b7c-9d92-a5ae0dcd62a6