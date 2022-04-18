Neeyamo Inc.: Neeyamo's Working Beyond Borders 2022 Heads to Milan

Neeyamo's Working Beyond Borders 2022 Invites HR and Global Payroll Leaders to Milan

MILAN, April 18, 2022, a leading technology-focused global payroll and EOR solution provider. After the success of the inaugural event in London, the second pitstop will witness Milan taking center stage on April 20.

Working Beyond Borders is an invite-only event that brings together the brightest minds from the global payroll and Employer of Record (EOR) community and highlights current industry challenges, shares insights on key trends, and more. It is an event with pitstops across the world, aimed at providing thought-provoking discussions about managing a global workforce.

As a market leader in the global payroll arena, Neeyamo believes in enriching HR and payroll professionals and equipping them with the knowledge necessary to keep up with the constantly evolving demands of the industry irrespective of where they are based. The upcoming pitstop in Milan will showcase carefully curated insights for global companies with a workforce in Italy and Italian companies with a global workforce.

Samuel Isaac, CMO and SVP - Strategy at Neeyamo, said, "After a successful event in London, we are really excited for the Italy leg of this series. This event will play host to global payroll leaders, who will share their diverse experiential insights as they seek to explore and understand the mission-critical role of payroll. This will also be a boon for attendees, who will have the opportunity to network with a peer community of payroll champions and gain insights on the latest trends impacting payroll from both a local and a global perspective."

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and HR services provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

