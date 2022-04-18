Northampton, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - April 18, 2022) - AmioTalio, the founder and CEO of Onyx Rentals, a UK-based premium vehicle as a service provider announced several new additions to the current fleet including major cars such as BMW, Mercedes, Lamborghini, and others. The Company currently has a fleet of over 20 premium vehicles which are available to their customers as per the need and occasions started in the year 2016 and have seen tremendous growth since its incorporation.





The founder of the company, AmioTalio shared the history of how Onyx Rentals became a reality when he started the firm at the age of 17 with his first Honda Del Sol. AmioTalio in his statement said that, "he worked double shift at petrol stations to save the money to purchase his first car and not more than two weeks, he crashed the car. I now have over 30 cars ranging from Multiple Ferraris and Lamborghinis to a fleet of Rolls Royce's."

The Company's client base is continuously increasing and has managed to serve several European countries including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain among others.

AmioTalio believes that the market of premium vehicles as a service is huge and it is only expected to grow in the future since the acquisition process of these cars has became more flexible and easy.

Onyx Rentals success is closely associated with how the founder AmioTalio presents himself. Since the market is curated for less than 1% of the entire population, the growth of the company heavily relies on the contacts of key persons.

AmioTalio, with a huge showroom to house his luxury cars is often captured going viral on social media posing with his luxury cars surrounded by peacocks at his family estate which is said to of been owned by the Queen of England during WW2, where she stayed in safety during the war. He has often seen driving supercars like the Lamborghini Urus and Rolls Royce Wraith in the rich elite city of Dubai hanging with England-based celebrities and rappers who often escape to Dubai during the winter. This gives the social media boost the company needs in order to gain more exposure and clients. These activities also helps the company to close and serve more clients.

The Company plans to expand its presence to several countries in the coming years and add several new brands it it's fleet of cars.

About AmioTalio

AmioTalio is the founder and CEO of several brands including Onyx Rentals in the UK. He has been collecting cars for the past 20 years and says that he had this passion since childhood and it grew once he got his hands on his first car.

He owns several brands including Lamborghini, Mercedes, Ferrari, Mclaren, Porsche, and several others. He is known as @amiotalio by his followers on social media.

About Onyx Rentals

Onyx Rentals is a premium and luxury car on rent provider is headquartered in the UK and serves clients from several countries including Spain, Germany, the UK, Italy, France, Netherlands among others. The Company operates in this field for the last 15 years and has a fleet of over 30 cars that is ready for use by the clients.

