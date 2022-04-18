In response to the conflict, company shifted orbits, launched two new satellites within 45 days

BlackSky (NYSE: BKSY) has demonstrated the ability to rapidly shift orbits, launch two new satellites, and collect images over Ukraine all within a 45-day window. In addition to generating a strategic increase in constellation capacity, customers received dawn-to-dusk analytics and imagery products of Ukraine within 24 hours of the company's most recent launch on April 2.

"We're setting a new standard in the new space industry for speed, resilience, and agility," said Brian E. O'Toole, BlackSky CEO. "Our two newest satellites went from launch to delivering images of Ukraine to customers on day one."

"Shifting orbits can traditionally be a months or years-long process," O'Toole said. "In February, shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine we changed the orbit plans for our two newest satellites to improve the intra-day revisit frequency with which imagery and analytics could be compiled over Ukraine and the surrounding region, which is a notoriously difficult area to image due to weather."

BlackSky's constellation provides dawn-to-dusk coverage of the most critical locations and economic assets in the world. In combination with BlackSky's Spectra AI tasking and analytics platform customers can log in, task a satellite through a browser, and receive imagery and analytics in 90 minutes.

"We continue to stand with and provide support for the courageous people of Ukraine," O'Toole said. "Clear insight into what's happening on the ground is helping non-profits, governments and companies respond to the economic and humanitarian impacts of the crisis as it continues to unfold."

BlackSky is a leading provider of real-time geospatial intelligence. Leveraging its own satellite constellation and harnessing the world's emerging sensor network, the Company monitors the activities and locations worldwide that matter most to its customers. BlackSky's on-demand constellation of proprietary satellites, together with the sensors in its partners' constellations, are capable of imaging targeted locations on Earth multiple times a day in a variety of conditions. The data collected from BlackSky's satellites and other sources populates BlackSky's proprietary data lake and platform. Cutting-edge computer techniques, including machine learning and artificial intelligence, allow BlackSky's customers to derive unique and commercially valuable insights, providing them with a first-to-know advantage. BlackSky's suite of real-time geospatial intelligence products can be integrated into a customer's system or made available through BlackSky's Spectra platform using a laptop and internet connection. The Company's variety of pricing and utilization options enables customers to customize their first-to-know experience. For more information, visit www.blacksky.com.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to BlackSky. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections, and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: (i) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, (ii) achieve anticipated revisit rates and maintain current launch schedules, and (iii) our ability to predict and respond to customer trends. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and is based on information available as of the date of this communication, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks materialize or underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that we do not presently know, or that we currently believe are immaterial, that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect our expectations, plans, or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause their assessments to change. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in reports filed with the SEC, including within the section titled "Risk Factors" on BlackSky's registration statement on Form S-1, and available at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

