Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of TC TECH Sweden AB (171/22)

With effect from April 21, 2022, the subscription rights in TC TECH Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 02, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: TCT TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017831225 Order book ID: 255125 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in TC TECH Sweden AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: TCT BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017831233 Order book ID: 255126 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB