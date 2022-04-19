Anzeige
19.04.2022 | 10:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of TC TECH Sweden AB (171/22)

With effect from April 21, 2022, the subscription rights in TC TECH Sweden AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 02, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   TCT TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017831225              
Order book ID:  255125                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 21, 2022, the paid subscription shares in TC TECH Sweden
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   TCT BTA                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017831233              
Order book ID:  255126                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
