Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its shareholders an update of activities on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. The Schaft Creek project is managed through the Schaft Creek Joint Venture ("SCJV"). Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") is the Operator of the SCJV and holds a 75% interest with Copper Fox holding the remaining 25% interest. Activities currently in progress include:

Preparing for the planned 5,000 meter summer drill program.

Completing geotechnical analysis and updating the structural geology interpretation to inform the 2022 and 2023 geotechnical program scope to identify opportunities to further decrease the Life of Mine strip ratio and strengthen base case overall pit slope design criteria. Completing rock geochemistry analysis to confirm the scope of the 2022 field program.

Finalizing metallurgical test work contract to process samples from the 2021 and 2022 drilling program.

Refining the 2022 environmental baseline data collection activities to reflect the updated project configuration and current regulatory requirements.

Strengthening our 2022 engagement plan with the Tahltan Nation.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "In addition to planning for the 2022 field program, the SCJV is advancing several initiatives to deliver into the overall 2022 program objectives. The results of these activities will guide the geotechnical program, align the environmental program to regulatory requirements, and expand consultation with the Tahltan Nation on advancing the Schaft Creek project. These activities are focused on further defining and confirming value-add opportunities to inform a decision on initiation of a potential future Prefeasibility Study."

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and a 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox's other mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

