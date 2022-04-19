AMPD Ventures Inc.: AMPD Ventures Announces Its Subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., Completes Key Executive Hire - Establishes Creative Services Team

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company")(CSE:AMPD)(OTCQB:AMPDF)(FRA:2Q0), a next-generation digital infrastructure provider, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Departure Lounge Inc., a Vancouver, BC-based company offering a range of Metaverse-related technologies ("Departure Lounge") has formed a mixed reality creative development team under the leadership of immersive content industry veteran, Adam Rogers, who joins the company as Vice President of Creative & Head of Studio.

Adam will spearhead the growth of a robust creative services team that will develop linear and interactive experiences for customers across a range of applications including entertainment, education, training, and simulation, and across a range of devices, from high-end VR headsets through mobile devices, and the latest AR wearable technologies.

An award-winning immersive industry pioneer, Rogers was most recently Development Director at Electronic Arts' Create Capture Lab where he oversaw motion capture to support EA's AAA game development teams. Prior to EA, Rogers was the Creative Producer at the ground-breaking Intel Studios Volumetric VR/AR production facility in Los Angeles, the world's largest stage for volumetric video capture. Creative projects include Reggie Watts Runnin' VR, Reggieverse VR (in production), La Femme VR, and Arsenal AR.

"I am excited and humbled that a creative professional of the calibre of Adam Rogers has joined the team at Departure Lounge," said James Hursthouse, CEO. "Volumetric capture is becoming increasingly crucial to immersive content development as the real world and the 3D spatial environments of the Metaverse merge, enhancing the fidelity and realism of virtual reality and mixed reality experiences. Under Adam's guidance, we can now offer customers creative development services incorporating the human performance captures generated by our Metastage Vancouver facility in addition to the capture service itself."

"I am confident that I have found an amazing new home at Departure Lounge, and I look forward to making my skills, contacts, and experience an integral part of the company's growth," said Rogers. "My goal is to advance our creative capabilities that accelerates value for our clients in this next, spatial chapter of the Internet. We view the Metaverse and the 3D spatial web as an opportunity to implement new approaches around creativity, engagement, storytelling, and digital value creation that are exciting, diverse, and inclusive."

In its recent 'Metaverse and Money' report, Citi stated that the metaverse economy could be worth $13 trillion by 20301. With the Metaverse described as the next generation of the internet, combining the physical and digital world in a persistent and immersive manner, Departure Lounge is pursuing its vision of combining technologies to facilitate access to the Metaverse and a creative services team to build experiences in the Metaverse utilizing those technologies.

About Departure Lounge Inc.

Departure Lounge brings together the experience and expertise of its founding team to develop a cohesive range of Metaverse-focused technology and content opportunities, including a joint venture with 4D holographic capture pioneers, Metastage Inc., to bring their world-leading holographic capture platform to Canada. Departure Lounge was acquired by AMPD Ventures Inc. (CSE: AMPD) in December 2021. It operates as an independent business unit while taking full advantage of the high-performance cloud and compute solutions being offered by AMPD Technologies Inc.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD is a next-generation infrastructure company specializing in providing high-performance computing solutions for low-latency applications. With state-of-the-art, high-performance computing solutions hosted in sustainable urban data centres, AMPD is leading the transition to the next generation of computing infrastructure as 'the hosting company of the Metaverse.' Through a mix of infrastructure as a service ("IaaS") and an upgraded, high-performance cloud offering, we are meeting the low-latency requirements of multiplayer video games and eSports, computer graphics rendering, artificial intelligence, machine learning, mixed reality, big data processing, and the as-yet uncharted technological developments of the coming decades. Additional information about the company is available on SEDAR and our website at http://www.ampd.tech.

