Amea Power, Taqa Maroc, Enel Green Power and Voltalia were the main winners of Morocco's solar procurement exercise.The Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (Masen) and the Ministry of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development have allocated 333 MW of PV capacity in a 400 MW tender launched in January 2020. UAE-based Amea Power said in a statement that it secured two projects with a capacity of 36 MW each in the procurement exercise, without disclosing the final prices of the projects. "Being awarded a total capacity of 72MW in Morocco is another great milestone for AMEA Power," said the ...

