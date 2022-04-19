to the holders of the

€1,750,000,000 Undated Non-Call 6 Year

Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes

ISIN: XS1413581205

Common Code: 141358120

Regulatory News:

TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE):

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Condition 6.2 (Optional Redemption) of the terms and conditions of the Euro 1,750,000,000 Undated Non-Call 6 Year Deeply Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes (the "Notes") issued on 18 May 2016 by TotalEnergies SE (formerly TOTAL SE and TOTAL S.A.), incorporated as a European Company (societas europaea) registered in the Republic of France, under RCS 542 051 180 Nanterre) (the "Issuer") under its €30,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme described in the prospectus dated 13 May 2016 (the "Prospectus"), the Issuer hereby elects to redeem all of the Notes outstanding on the Redemption Date (as defined below) in an aggregate principal amount of €1,750,000,000 (the "Redeemed Notes") on 18 May 2022 (the "Redemption Date"). This notice is irrevocable. Capitalized terms used herein and not defined are used as defined in the Prospectus.

The redemption price of the Redeemed Notes is equal to their principal amount, which is issued in denominations of €100,000, together with any accrued interest and Arrears of Interest (including any Additional Interest Amounts thereon), if any, on the Redeemed Notes, from 18 May 2021 to, but excluding, the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Price"). The Redemption Price amounts to €103,875.00 per €100,000 denomination.

Upon the Redemption Date, the Redeemed Notes will forthwith be cancelled.

The ISIN and Common Code numbers are included herein solely for the convenience of the registered owners of the Notes. No representation is made as to the correctness or accuracy of the ISIN or Common Code numbers either as printed on the Notes or as contained herein. Any redemption of the Notes shall not be affected by any defect in or omission of such identification numbers.

