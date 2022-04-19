artnet AG: Artnet Auctions and Poly Auction Announce Landmark Strategic Collaboration through Online Auctions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Artnet Auctions is proud to announce it will conduct a joint online auction in collaboration with Poly Auction in Summer 2022. This strategic partnership marks Artnet Auctions' commitment to broadening its global presence and continued growth in the Asian market. The forthcoming online auction will feature a strongly curated selection of artworks sourced by Artnet Auctions' global team of specialists. Hosted on Poly Auction's online platform, the inaugural sale will offer a novel opportunity for Asia-based collectors to participate in Artnet's sales of premium post-war and contemporary art, prints & multiples, and photographs.

Jacob Pabst, CEO of Artnet Worldwide Corporation, said, "Artnet has long been focused on thoughtful and strategic global expansion, and Asia is an undeniable force in the art market. Artnet looks forward to partnering with Poly Auction as well as to creating value for clients around the globe across both companies."

Colleen Cash, Vice President of Artnet Auctions, said, "This partnership will allow Artnet Auctions to open its rich and diverse pipeline of inventory to one of the strongest collecting markets in the world. Our clients come to us for opportunity, value, and our global reach, and this strategic collaboration is a true embodiment of that proposition. We are delighted to embark on this relationship with Poly Auction and anticipate that clients across the globe will feel its value immediately."

Ahead of the inaugural online auction, special online events will be held in the upcoming months by both auction houses. The sale dates, auction highlights, and other details surrounding the collaboration will be announced in due time.

ABOUT ARTNET:

Artnet is the leading online resource for the international art market, and the destination to buy, sell, and research fine art online. Founded in 1989 with the goal of bringing transparency to the art world, Artnet's comprehensive suite of products offers a variety of art market resources to our audience of collectors, dealers, and art enthusiasts. Launched in 2008, Artnet Auctions is the first online auctions platform for buying and selling modern and contemporary paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, and more. Its curated auctions provide a unique collecting experience with instant turnaround and global outreach, and are accessed by millions of monthly visitors worldwide.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

For further information, visit www.artnet.com/auctions

ABOUT POLY AUCTION:

Founded in 2005, Beijing Poly International Auction, a subsidiary of Poly Culture Group Corp Ltd., is China's largest state-owned auction house and holds the highest auction transaction volume of Chinese art in the world. Beijing Poly has achieved record auction results over the past decade, offering a wide range of business including modern and contemporary art, fine Chinese paintings and calligraphies, ceramics and antiquities, magnificent jewels and more. The company provides clients with professional consultation, exceptional collections, and the highest quality service. Poly Auction has a global network of offices, including Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Macao, Xiamen, Shandong, Taipei, Tokyo, and New York.

For further information, visit www.polypm.com.cn

