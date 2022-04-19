Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 19, 2022) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") announced today the following appointments of key executives to realigned management roles.

To facilitate the accelerated execution of TRU's strategic vision and exploration plans, the Company has appointed its Chief Financial Officer, Olga Nikitovic, to also hold the office of President. She will now oversee all the Company's corporate and exploration functions on a day-to-day basis. The Company's Chief Executive Officer, Joel Freudman, will exclusively focus on setting TRU's strategy and leading capital markets initiatives, including corporate transactions and financing.

TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "I am delighted to expand Olga Nikitovic's role as TRU's new President now that she is firmly established as our Chief Financial Officer. Olga's professional background, business acumen and extensive experience in senior management roles in the junior resource sector make her an ideal teammate as we both drive forward TRU's strategy and objectives. We also take this opportunity to thank Stephen Lautens for having served as interim President during this period of transition who will be joining InvestorIntel Corp. as its new Publisher, Editor in Chief and Director."

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value, through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. Currently TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and has an option with TSX-listed Altius Minerals to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 236 km2 land package, including a newly discovered 20 km district-scale structure and an additional 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project.

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its past financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

