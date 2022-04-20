

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 412.4 billion yen in March, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday



That missed expectations for a shortfall of 100.8 billion yen following the downwardly revised 669.7 billion yen in February (originally -668.3 billion yen).



Exports were up 14.7 percent on year - shy of expectations for an increase of 17.5 percent and down from 19.1 percent in the previous month.



Imports jumped an annual 31.2 percent versus forecasts for a gain of 28.9 percent and down from an upwardly revised 34.1 percent spike a month earlier (originally 34.0 percent).







