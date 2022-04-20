Best Bunding Awarded Safety Award From Review Rumble

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / Recognising that oil spills can have a serious impact on the ecosystem, Review Rumble recently awarded Best Bunding with its Safety Award in recognition of the huge impact this simple product has had on keeping future generations safe.

Oil spill prevention and control is one of the most difficult tasks facing the contemporary energy business. Spills can block water absorption and affect plant life, putting human and animal lives in jeopardy.

It is much harder to make groundwater safe once it has been contaminated, cleaning it is exceedingly difficult and expensive.

Best Bunding is the first company to patent flexible bunding in Australia and GM, Gordon Willis, believes that its flexible bunding and spill bunds can help businesses from getting into trouble.

"We welcome the Review Rumble award and hope it shines a light on the fact that you can take simple, effective measures to help protect the environment," Willis says. "Products like bunding may not always grab the headlines but they are a key part of making sure that businesses can handle oils and other hazardous material safely."

They have been heavily involved in implementing and developing the Environment Protection Act (EPA) in Australia.

According to them, oil and gas companies have a duty to the environment to protect it from oil spills. Producers should take this extremely seriously and do everything to contain spills.

The majority of industrialised nations have thorough regulations in place; nonetheless, many businesses do not adhere to them. But companies should join the cause of those that do, according to BestBunding.

About BestBunding

Bestbunding started in 2003. It is the first patent flexible bunding in Australia. They have been providing quality spill control or bunding products, especially to businesses like automotive, aeronautical, construction, engineering, marine, and mining.

It is also one of the fastest businesses in product shipping and continues to export products to Korea, Indonesia, Italy, and the USA.

