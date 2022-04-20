Acquisition Would Expand Sustainability Services Capabilities in Europe

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire Greenfish, an independent engineering and advisory company specializing in sustainability consultancy services. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Founded in 2010 and based in Brussels, Greenfish provides sustainability consultancy services and engineering solutions to accelerate sustainable business transformation, from strategy to implementation. With offices in Belgium, France and the Netherlands, the company's more than 270 highly skilled professionals would join Accenture Sustainability Services.

"Organizations are increasingly pursuing more sustainable business models and improved performance in environmental, social and governance (ESG) terms. This shift brings financial and competitive value to companies, while making sustainability and ESG a priority at all levels of the organization," said Olivier Girard, market unit lead for Accenture France Benelux. "Acquiring Greenfish would further enhance our deep experience in helping European clients improve their ESG performance and embed sustainability by design in their operations."

Accenture Sustainability Services provide distinctive services and solutions for clients to become net-zero and circular businesses, leveraging digital investment to create intelligent organizations that are sustainable at their core. Along with its ecosystem partners and ventures into disruptive technologies, Accenture is driving transformations at scale with the tools, technology, and methodologies that embed sustainability data, decision-making and performance to effectively measure business value and sustainable impact for all stakeholders.

With the acquisition of Greenfish, Accenture would be able to build its sustainability skills and capabilities and scale its services faster to address the growing needs of clients. Post COP26 in particular, companies in Europe are accelerating their sustainability transformations, with evolving energy and supply-chains pressures only furthering this trend.

Peter Lacy, Accenture's global Sustainability Services lead and chief responsibility officer, added, "The Accenture Sustainability Value Promise is to embed sustainability into everything we do, with everyone we work with, creating both business value and sustainable impact, enabled by technology and human ingenuity. Adding more than 270 deeply skilled professionals in the areas of low-carbon energy transitions, the circular economy and ESG measurement would rapidly accelerate our already-strong leadership both across Europe, and within the critical markets of France, Belgium and the Netherlands."

Yann Louise, Co-founder of Greenfish, said, "We are motivated by this opportunity to join a leading organization to continue to drive sustainability as a top priority. Combining our respective expertise would allow us to reach a larger group of clients, and offer a whole new level of strategic counsel and services, thus accelerating the sustainability transformation of our clients and increasing our impact on society."

The acquisition requires prior consultation with the relevant works councils and would be subject to customary closing conditions.

