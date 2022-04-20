The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems is assessing how a solar-powered heat pump system that uses waste heat from a distillery at a low-temperature level could be used to provide district heating. Waste heat is injected into an ice storage tank, to which heat pumps are connected on the source side.Scientists at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE are developing a research project to evaluate how a small municipal district could be provided with heat by solar-powered heat pumps that use waste heat from a distillery at low temperature levels. "A PV installation ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...