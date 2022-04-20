Advancing Natural Gas to Electricity Methods of Mobile Power Systems

St. Albert, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 20, 2022) - Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSX: E) Enterprise, a consolidator of energy services (including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector), emphasizing technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for small to Tier One resource clients, today announces a new subsidiary company 'Evolution Power Projects Inc.' (EPP)

Enterprise and subsidiary Evolution are hosting a live Webinar today, Wednesday, April 20th, at 4 pm est. The event includes comments by Des O'Kell, co-founder and SVP of Enterprise Group and Ms. Heather Johnson, President of Evolution Power Projects. Ms. Johnson was with Johnson Power Systems, recently acquired by Enterprise.

With headquarters in Fort St. John, BC., EPP enters the natural gas-powered electrification space, facilitating the introduction a unique group of services to their growing list of clients, including over 20 global Top Tier Developers.

Evolution Power Projects is a low-carbon power systems provider, designing and delivering electrical microgrids powered by natural gas. The Company is under the experienced leadership of Ms. Johnson.

Ms. Johnson states: "Our industry-leading 'concept to completion approach to site planning allows the development of a tailored, efficient power grid in even the most remote and rugged terrains. As a result, it eliminates fuel waste and optimizes amperage to reduce emission outputs. Our systems are displacing diesel with cleaner, greener natural gas systems and sustainable options."

Known for innovation, Enterprise saw the value of developing this business area and believes it is well ahead of its peers.

Mr. O'Kell states: "Identifying, controlling, and reducing emissions requires a comprehensive effort. Enterprise aligns directives, offers new equipment infrastructure advancements, and develops innovative technologies that directly address emissions."

Evolution makes it as simple as an outlet and a plug, much like the power outlets in our homes.

Evolution microgrids are fueled with cleaner, more efficient natural gas, abundant in Western Canada. In many cases, the power grid can be supplied with source gas owned by our customers directly from fuel lines, eliminating trucking and the cost of fuel completely-a significant capital saving.

The benefits of our systems are not limited to cost reductions alone; they extend to operational efficiency, elimination of fuel spill risk, increased safety with the decrease of fuel transport trucks, fewer maintenance hours, and increased production times. Microgrids significantly reduce noise pollution and create a more palatable work site for everyone.

Enterprise is confident that this development will lead and continue to provide a significant competitive advantage that will significantly add to revenues and accrue to the benefit of its shareholders.

Enterprise intends to refine further and develop its client systems at EPP and the other wholly-owned subsidiaries.

About Evolution Power Projects Inc.

Evolution Power Projects ("EPP") is currently a provider of low emission mobile power systems and associated surface infrastructure to the Energy, Resource and Industrial sectors. The company continues to innovate and develop new methods to consistently deliver to its clients low emission and potentially, zero emission power systems. EPP's systems are equipped to provide real-time emission metrics delivering to its clients the assurances necessary for them to accomplish their ESG reporting and objectives.

About Enterprise Group, Inc.

Enterprise Group, Inc is a consolidator of services-including specialized equipment rental to the energy/resource sector. The Company works with particular emphasis on systems and technologies that mitigate, reduce, or eliminate CO2 and Greenhouse Gas emissions for itself and its clients. The Company is well known to local Tier One and international resource companies with operations in Western Canada. More information is available at the Company's website, www.enterprisegrp.ca. Corporate filings can be found on www.sedar.com. For questions or additional information, please contact:

Leonard Jaroszuk: President & CEO, or

Desmond O'Kell: Senior Vice-President

contact@enterprisegrp.ca

780-418-4400

