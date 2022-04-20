Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 
Frankfurt
20.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,810 Euro
-0,010
-1,22 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.04.2022 | 14:13
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors 20-Apr-2022 / 12:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Covered Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE: April 19, 2022

The third coupon payment of the covered bonds in the nominal value of TRY 400,000,000 with a maturity of 380 days coupon payments; is done on 18.04.2022. 

Board Decision Date 03.09.2020

Related Issue Limit Info 

Currency Unit       TRY              TRY 
Limit           3,000,000,000         20.000.000.000 
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Covered Bonds Dept Securities 
Sale Type         Sale To Qualified Investors  Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investor 
Domestic / Oversea    Domestic            Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info 

Type                      Covered Bond 
Maturity Date                  21.07.2022 
Maturity (Day)                 380 
Interest Rate Type               Fixed Coupon 
Sale Type                    Sale To Qualified Investors 
ISIN Code                    TRPGRAN72214 
Starting Date of Sale              05.07.2021 
Ending Date of Sale               05.07.2021 
Maturity Starting Date             06.07.2021 
Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 250,000,000 
Coupon Number                  4 
Redemption Date                 21.07.2022 
Payment Date                  21.07.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No 

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold 
         Payment  Record   Payment  Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Payment   Exchange Was The 
Coupon Number  Date    Date    Date    Rate (%) - Yearly   - Yearly    Amount   Rate   Payment 
                              Simple (%)  Compound (%)            Made? 
1        09.10.2021 08.10.2021 11.10.2021 4,75                  11,875,000     Yes 
2        12.01.2022 11.01.2022 12.01.2022 4,75                 11,875,000      Yes 
3        17.04.2022 15.04.2022 18.04.2022 4,75                 11,875,000      Yes 
4        21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022 4,75 
Principal/ 
Maturity Date  21.07.2022 20.07.2022 21.07.2022                    250.000.000 
Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 156547 
EQS News ID:  1331139 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331139&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 20, 2022 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
