Traders News Source Interviews Wayne Lloyd, CEO TraceSafe Inc.

PUNTA GORDA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Traders News Source, a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on small and mid cap publicly traded companies recently issued a new C-Level interview. Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at Traders News Source had the opportunity to conduct the interview featuring Wayne Lloyd CEO TraceSafe Incorporated.

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor at TradersNewsSource.com recently conducted an Interview with Wayne Lloyd CEO TraceSafe Inc. (OTC PINK:UTOLF)(CSE:TSF) Mark diligently focused on questions he thought would be on the minds of most current and future shareholders.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/mark-roberts-of-tns-ceo-interview-wayne-lloyd/

Wayne Lloyd

CEO TraceSafe Inc.



Wayne is a technology entrepreneur active in tech M&A. He serves as investor, trader, board member, and advisor to several technology and fintech startups.

Interview highlights:

Traders News Source Editor Mark Roberts covers technology development, new potential customer contracts, upcoming developments through 2023 and much more.

Access this interview in it's entirety at https://tradersnewssource.com/mark-roberts-of-tns-ceo-interview-wayne-lloyd/

About TraceSafe

TraceSafe provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions transforming large-scale industrial and enterprise operations with unique wearables, industrial-grade sensors and award-winning analytics platform. The Company's hardware solutions, powered by advanced low-power bluetooth beacons, work together with its proprietary software to provide mission-critical data enabling safer, efficient and sustainable enterprise environments. With presence across North America, Asia and Europe, TraceSafe's solutions are trusted by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, construction, events, education and government.

For further information, please contact:

Wayne Lloyd, CEO

+1 (604) 629-9975

wayne@tracesafe.io

About Traders News Source (TNS)

Traders News Source is a leading independent equity research and corporate access firm focused on finding and reporting on the next hot stocks and market sectors prior to a significant move. TNS is also a financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEO's of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. Our C-level interviews answer some of the hard hitting questions that rest on the minds of most shareholders. TNS C-level interviews provide valuable insights into the operations and management direction of some of the most promising small and mid-cap publicly traded companies. To review TNS disclosure statement please visit: https://tradersnewssource.com/mark-roberts-of-tns-ceo-interview-wayne-lloyd/

Media Contact, Traders News Source

Paul Lipp, President Traders News Source LLC

1+810-618-1023

Mark Roberts, Senior Editor/Interviewer Editor@TradersNewsSource.com

SOURCE: Traders News Source LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/697999/Traders-News-Source-Interviews-Wayne-Lloyd-CEO-TraceSafe-Inc