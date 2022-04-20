DJ SThree: Result of Annual General Meeting

20 April 2022

SThree plc

("SThree" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces the voting results of its Annual General Meeting held earlier today.

All resolutions put to the meeting were passed with the requisite majority by means of a poll. Resolutions 1 to 7 and resolutions 9 to 13 were each passed as Ordinary resolutions (requiring a simple majority for them to be passed) and resolutions 14 to 16 were each passed as a Special Resolution (requiring at least a 75% majority for them to be passed).

The polling results for each resolution are set out below:

% of Votes Resolution Votes For % Votes % Total votes ISC Withheld Against Voted (2) (1) 1 To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 103,713,776 100.00 792 0.00 103,714,568 77.59 952,976 for the year ended 30 November 2021. 2 To declare a final dividend of 8.0 pence 104,649,982 99.98 16,716 0.02 104,666,698 78.30 846 per ordinary share. To approve the Directors' Remuneration 3 Report for the year ended 30 November 55,874,397 54.42 46,806,243 45.58 102,680,640 76.81 1,986,904 2021, other than the part containing the directors' remuneration policy. 4 To elect Timo Lehne as a Director of the 102,508,343 97.94 2,158,602 2.06 104,666,945 78.30 599 Company. 5 To elect Andrew Beach as a Director of 102,325,358 97.76 2,340,772 2.24 104,666,130 78.30 1,414 the Company. 6 To re-elect James Bilefield as a Director 85,635,237 81.82 19,032,307 18.18 104,667,544 78.30 0 of the Company. 7 To re-elect Denise Collis as a Director 93,015,636 88.87 11,651,605 11.13 104,667,241 78.30 303 of the Company. 8 To re-elect Anne Fahy as a Director of Resolution withdrawn the Company. 9 To re-elect Barrie Brien as a Director of 103,244,710 98.64 1,422,531 1.36 104,667,241 78.30 303 the Company. 10 To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP 77,356,963 78.00 21,821,424 22.00 99,178,387 74.19 5,489,157 as Auditors of the Company. 11 To authorise the Audit Committee to 104,440,930 99.78 225,518 0.22 104,666,448 78.30 1,096 determine the Auditor's remuneration. To authorise the Company and its 12 subsidiaries to make political donations 104,290,792 99.65 361,615 0.35 104,652,407 78.29 15,137 and incur political expenditure. 13 To authorise the Directors to allot 94,629,001 90.41 10,037,448 9.59 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 shares. To authorise the Company to call general 14 meetings on not less than 14 clear days' 101,958,078 97.41% 2,708,371 2.59 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 notice. 15 To disapply statutory pre-emption rights. 104,652,194 99.99% 14,255 0.01 104,666,449 78.30 1,095 16 To authorise the Company to purchase its 102,488,117 98.31% 1,759,254 1.69 104,247,371 77.98 420,173 own Shares.

Notes 1. Based on total issued share capital of 133,667,879 ordinary shares (as at 18 April 2022). 2. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted towards votes cast "For" or "Against" aresolution. 3. The total voting rights of the Company on 18 April 2022 were 133,667,879. 4. The 'For' vote includes those giving the Chairman discretion.

Resolutions 3 and 10

In respect of those resolutions where there was over circa 20% voted against, namely Resolution 3 (the approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report) and Resolution 10 (the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Auditors), the Board confirms that it will consult and engage with the relevant shareholders to understand their views. An update of this engagement will be published within six months, as well as a final summary in the Company's Annual Report for the 2022 Financial Year.

The resolution to reappoint Anne Fahy as a Non-Executive Director of the Company (Resolution 8) was withdrawn following her resignation from the Company with effect from 19 April 2022, as announced by the Company on that day.

National Storage Mechanism

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of the resolutions passed as special business will shortly be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism and will be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism

Enquiries:

SThree plc Via Alma Timo Lehne, Interim Chief Executive Officer Andrew Beach, Chief Financial Officer Kate Danson, Company Secretary Alma PR +44 20 3405 0205 Rebecca Sanders-Hewett SThree@almapr.co.uk Susie Hudson

