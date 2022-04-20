Data Visionary Gautam Kotwal Joins Data Axle as CTO to Accelerate Technological Innovation

New Chief Technology Officer will facilitate growth in engineering and infrastructure to bolster Data Axle's position as the cloud data company of the future

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2021 / Data Axle , the leading provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, announced today that it has hired data and engineering veteran Gautam Kotwal as its new Chief Technology Officer. Kotwal, who was most recently VP of Data Science and Engineering at Cisco, will help oversee the company's comprehensive dataset and solutions capabilities. Early focus areas for him will center on building out a cohesive global technology strategy and developing Data Axle's data platform to drive next generation innovation.

"Data Axle is the go-to cloud data company, and embodies the highest standards of engineering, data, and product design," said Kotwal. "I'm beyond excited to bring my expertise to the table in driving transformation and building future-thinking teams that create impact through technology, data analytics, and AI. As a technology leader, I look forward to helping Data Axle build full-service data and marketing solutions and easy-to-use products to create actionable outcomes worldwide."

Prior to Cisco, Kotwal served as Chief Data Officer and head of data science and engineering at Gojek, an on-demand multi-service platform and digital payment technology group based in Southeast Asia. He was also the VP of analytics, data platform, and data science engineering for retail giant Kohl's, where he helped design and develop a series of data science products that improved customer experience and delivered business outcomes. Before that, Kotwal spent nearly half a decade at the cutting edge of the streaming revolution as an engineering director at Netflix, where he helped launch streaming platforms - Apple Xbox, Wii, Smart TVs, services and infrastructure, and assisted in the growth of the customer base from 100,000 subscribers to 35M.

"Gautam has spent his entire career focused on data, engineering, and innovation, which makes him the perfect leader to step into the CTO role," Data Axle Chairman and CEO Michael Iaccarino. "Gautam will bring innovation to life for our ever-evolving client needs, and make Data Axle better positioned than ever to become the cloud data company of the future."

"The core of Gautam's expertise is centered around artificial intelligence and machine learning, two applications we're looking to hone in on to bring additional value to our data," said Data Axle CPO Rohan Chandran. "Gautam's outcome-oriented leadership style will be a critical unifying force as we continue to build a cohesive and aligned engineering, product, data, and operations organization."

A native of Pune, India, Kotwal hails from the same location as Data Axle's center of excellence, first launched in 2020 to focus on emerging technologies, modernization, and digital transformation to support global client business. Data Axle's India operations specifically called on the region's skilled talent base to lead the development of cloud-ready applications, ensuring AI/machine learning and data modeling leadership, and integrating numerous acquisitions - Exact Data, Lake Group Media and DonorBase - into the Data Axle ecosystem.

