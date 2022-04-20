Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News!: Cybeats hat europäischen "Megakonzern" an der Angel!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
20.04.2022 | 15:29
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Admission to trading of Robus Group AS shares on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-04-20 15:18 CEST --


According to The Listing and Surveillance Committee of Nasdaq Tallinn decision
made on March 31st, 2022, Robus Group AS shares with nominal value of 0.6EUR
(Robus Group share, ISIN code: EE3100096140) will be admitted to trading on MTF
First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS after the following conditions are
met: 

  1.1. Regarding the existing 1,500,000 shares:

 -- the offering has been completed according to the principles described in
   the Company Description and the results of the offering are disclosed;

 -- offer shares have been transferred to the securities accounts of investors
   in Estonian Securities Register if the offer has been successful;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


  1.2. Regarding additionally issued up to 225,000 shares:

 -- share capital increase has been registered in Commercial Register if the
   offer has been successful;

 -- shares are registered with the same ISIN in Estonian Securities Register;

 -- after meeting the aforementioned conditions, the issuer has submitted the
   respective report to the exchange.


The aforementioned conditions in clause 1.1. are met as of 20.04.2022.
Proceeding from the above 1,500,000 Robus Group AS shares will be admitted to
trading on MTF First North operated by Nasdaq Tallinn AS as of Thursday, April
21, 2022 or on a date close to it. 



Additional info:

Issuer's name         Robus Group AS         
Issuer's short name      ROBUS              
ISIN code           EE3100096140          
Nominal value of one security 0.6               
Number of securities      1,500,000            
Orderbook short name      ROBUS              
Orderbook ID          255260             
ICB classification       40203050 - Recreational Products
List              First North Tallinn       

The Certified Adviser of Robus Group AS is Ellex Raidla Law Firm.



First North operates in the Nordic and Baltic countries in parallel with the
regulated market, but does not have the legal status of a regulated market.
Companies whose securities are traded on the market are not subject to
requirements established for the regulated market, but to those set out with
First North's rules and regulations and these regulations are not so stringent
as for regulated market. All companies that begin trading must have signed an
agreement with an adviser who assesses the suitability of the company for
trading on the market and monitors compliance with First North rules. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.