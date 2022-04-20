DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD (SMTC LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Apr-2022 / 17:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-USD

DEALING DATE: 20-Apr-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1082.3293

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 165543

CODE: SMTC LN

ISIN: LU1248511575

----------------------------------------------------------------------

