NRP Stone, Inc.: Uplift Aerospace Launches New Website for Space+ Project

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2022 / Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone) (OTC PINK:NRPI) launched its new website for their Space+ project today. Visit https://www.spaceplus.xyz/ to see the latest updates on the project trajectory, Launch Pass, and newly revealed NFT membership token.

The Space+ platform is integrating web3 technologies such as AR, VR, NFTs, and blockchain technologies to facilitate and democratize access to space. Their first project is an NFT collection that will be used to create community connection between Earth and Space, which will be launching later this Spring. The collection will serve as a membership token to access the Space+ metaverse and IRL space experiences and products, such as sub-orbital space flights, microgravity flights, rocket launch events, professional network, and even payload space on the International Space Station.

Working with project collaborators 97th Floor and Continuum XR, the Space+ team at Uplift has been building a large virtual community of space and web3 enthusiasts since its launch at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January 2022. The project has already sent community members into the stratosphere on a recent Zero-G flight and held networking and educational events for early members.

In February, the team hosted an astronaut panel with retired NASA astronauts José Hernández and Nicole Stott, which was live streamed for local schools and community members across Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook. This past weekend, Space+ brought community members to one of the largest space celebrations of the year, Yuri's Night, where Space+ members connected with some of the most influential people in space, like Dr. Sian Proctor, Dr. Chris "DR CHRISPY" Boshuizen, and Viktoria Modesta.

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

