Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
"Strong Buy"! Jetzt alle Zeichen auf Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 749399 ISIN: DE0007493991 Ticker-Symbol: SAX 
Xetra
20.04.22
17:35 Uhr
57,65 Euro
-0,85
-1,45 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
STROEER SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STROEER SE & CO KGAA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
57,0557,4522:56
57,0057,4021:29
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STROEER
STROEER SE & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STROEER SE & CO KGAA57,65-1,45 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.